The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the Feb. 28 shooting investigation at McDonald’s.
On March 3, arrest warrants were served on Carla May Capie, 21, of Elba, and Kendrick Fernando Hill, 20, of Elba. Capie and Hill were both charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. Capie and Hill were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
The Enterprise Police Department would like to thank the community for providing information on this offense and the Elba Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.
