Larry Michael Ross
Photo from Coffee County Jail

on The Enterprise Police Department has obtained additional arrest warrants on Larry Michael Ross in the child pornography investigation.

EPD Detectives executed arrest warrants today on Larry Michael Ross, 63, of Daleville, at the Coffee County Jail. The additional charges include one count of Possession of Obscene Material with Intent to Distribute and 25 counts of Possession of Obscene Material. EPD Detectives arrested Larry Michael Ross Sept. 17 on two warrants for Possession of Obscene Material.

