EPD officers make drug arrest

The Enterprise Police Department conducted a search warrant on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at an office space in the 100 Block of South Main Street Enterprise. EPD Detectives recovered 1.5 pounds of marijuana, more than 100 vials of THC concentrate, more than 28 grams of liquid MDMA, and drug paraphernalia.
On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., EPD Detectives arrested Frank Haden Smith, 31, of Enterprise. Smith was charged with Drug Trafficking, Possession of Marihuana 1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Smith was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
