A federal grant for more than $20,000 will be used to purchase equipment to enhance the safety of both the public and officers of the Enterprise Police Department.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey notified Mayor William E. Cooper this week that the EPD’s grant application for the equipment had been accepted by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance program. Ivey said she has approved the grant and has instructed the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to coordinate preparation of the appropriate documents to implement it.
Cooper said the City is extremely grateful for the $20,965 award, which will enhance the EPD’s Safety Initiative Program.
Police Chief T.D. Jones thanked the Governor and ADECA for administering the grant and giving Alabama law enforcement agencies an opportunity to compete for much-needed funding that helps departments meet ever-changing needs.
Lt. Billy Haglund, who applied for the grant on behalf of the department last fall, said the funds will purchase additional patrol rifles, radar detectors and a ballistic shield. The EPD’s goal is to have all officers equipped with a patrol rifle to enhance safety and enforcement capabilities.
Radar detectors are an ongoing need, since they are used to help officers monitor traffic and enforce traffic laws. With the capability of stopping rifle rounds, the new ballistic shield can be used in a variety of dangerous situations that officers may face.
The JAG program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions. The grant is named for a 22-year-old New York City Transit Police Officer killed in the line of duty Feb. 26, 1988, while protecting a witness in a drug dealing case.
The grant program honors the young officer’s sacrifice.
“This program has helped communities all over our nation become safer and better places to live and work,” said Lawrence Byrne, brother of the fallen officer.
