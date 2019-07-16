The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person. The Enterprise Police Department is looking for James Douglas McCall, 47, of Enterprise who was reported missing by family members on Thursday, July 11.
McCall was last seen driving from his residence in the area of Damascus Highway in Enterprise on June 23. McCall’s family members found his vehicle abandoned on the side of the road on June 27 on County Road 709 Enterprise. McCall’s cell phone and wallet were located in his vehicle.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this missing person and asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual to contact us at (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
