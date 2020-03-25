The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in identifying the individual pictured. This individual is a person of interest in a burglary investigation. The EPD is requesting that anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual to contact 334-347-2222, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
EPD seeking ID of person of interest
