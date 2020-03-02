epd 1
Photos courtesy EPD

The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in identifying the individuals in the pictures.

These individuals are a persons of interest in the Feb. 28 shooting that occurred at McDonald’s. The EPD is requesting that anyone with information regarding the identify of these individuals to contact it at 334-347-2222, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

