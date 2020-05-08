The Enterprise Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person. The Enterprise Police Department is looking for Nichole Pepaj, 32, of California, who was reported missing Friday at noon. Pepaj was camping at Bama Jam Farms and was last seen Thursday, May 7, between 6:30-9 p.m. in the camp ground area.
Pepaj is 5-11, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, gray or white jogging pants, and green/yellow sandals.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating this missing person and asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual to contact (334) 347-2222, or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.