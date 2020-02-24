The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the assistance of our local and surrounding communities in identifying the individual in the picture. This individual is a person of interest in a burglary investigation that occurred on Apache Drive in Enterprise. We are requesting that anyone with information regarding the identify of this individual to contact (334) 347-2222, or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
EPD seeks identification of person of interest in burglaries
- Enterprise Police Department
-
- Updated
- 0
