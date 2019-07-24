In conjunction with SpectraCare Health Systems, the Enterprise Police Department will be holding a “Prescription Drug Take Back” event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7.
The event, which will take place at City Hall on 501 South Main Street, offers “safe disposal of unused or expired medications” with “no questions asked,” according to an event flyer. Public Information Officer Lieutenant Billy Haglund said that the prescription drug take back is an important way to promote safety in Enterprise.
“The whole thing is about safety, and we want to promote safety -- this is one way we can do that in Enterprise,” said Haglund. “The biggest concern over this and the reason why our department is doing this is we don’t want the medication to get in someone else’s hands. If it isn’t disposed correctly, someone find it, a child may find it, and we don’t want that to happen.
“People can also resell these prescriptions, and it can have quite a bit of side effects if someone doesn’t use them correctly. We want to prevent that.”
Haglund said a table will be set up in front of City Hall with a box where residents can place their unused or expired medications. Medications do not have to have to be in a prescription bottle for disposal; Haglund said containing them in re-sealable plastic bags is acceptable.
For more information, contact SpectraCare Prevention Services at 1-800-951-4357.
