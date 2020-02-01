The Enterprise Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class 2020 is open for registration.
The Citizens Police Academy (CPA) is a training program offered to community members to provide understanding of modern police work and police actions in the community. The goal with the Citizens Police Academy is to improve community/police relations and introduce people to the men and women who serve the community.
Each week attendees will receive instruction from police officers assigned to different divisions and units in the department. Attendees will receive classroom lectures, practical exercises, and hands on scenario-based training.
The Citizens Police Academy is an excellent way for community members to learn what police officers do and why they do it.
Classes will begin on March 3 and meet every Tuesday evening, from 6-8 p.m. for 10 weeks. Classes will be held at Enterprise City Hall in the Police Training Room. There is no charge to attend. Class size is limited to 24 seats. Citizens Police Academy applications are available in the Office of the Chief at City Hall.
Citizens Police Academy Requirements:
21 years of age
Live or work in Enterprise
Basic Background Check
No felony convictions
Participate in nine of the 10 class sessions and graduation.
