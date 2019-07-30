Advances in technology bring change, and the Enterprise Public Library is adapting to that change by adding a new item to its circulation.
According to EPL Director Shelia Harris, in addition to its many books, audio books, CDs and other offerings, video games are now available to be checked out at the library. Harris said that the idea for video game circulation came from the library’s patrons.
“To make sure patrons and residents know we hear them, we have a suggestion box, and one of the items we got multiple times was video game circulation,” Harris said. “Larger libraries have been circulating games for a long time, and I’m really excited about it -- I’m super proud that we’re adding it to our materials. It’s starting off slow, because right now we only have about 13, but I’ll be purchasing more games at the beginning of the month and it’ll grow from there.”
In addition to circulation, the library has added video games to its list of activities for kids and teens during the summer. Harris said that EPL has held video gaming sessions on specified days due to its many summer program activities, but she hopes that more kids will take advantage of the video game offerings and provide suggestions in the future.
“We want the kids to know we have these games and opportunities available, and we also want them to tell us what games they want to add to our circulation,” Harris said. “I would love to get to the point where we can have two or three kids come in, go up to the conference room, and play video games with each other so mom can know they’re at the library safe and having fun.”
Harris said that adding video games and holding gaming sessions are steps towards creating a public “hang-out” space, which is the direction she would like the library to go in the future.
“We’re in a unique situation where we don’t have a bookstore in Enterprise, we don’t have that type of hang-out spot, so that’s what we’re trying to create here,” Harris said. “EPL is not the traditional quiet library: it’s entertainment, it’s a study hall, it’s what the community needs it to be, and that’s the culture I want to create here. The library is no longer just a place that houses books.”
Harris said that donations of video games to add to circulation are welcome.
“I would love it if the community brought in some games for donation,” Harris said. “I would really love to get to the point or the position where we could circulate a Playstation or an Xbox, but that’s got to come, that’ll take a while.”
For more information, contact the Enterprise Public Library at 334-347-2636.
