EPL hosts book signing for local author

Enterprise Public Library on Nov. 14 hosted local children’s book author Tim Greathouse for a book signing event.
On hand were his first two publications, “Christmas Under the Fiery Star” and “Big Yellow Moon,” along with his most recently published works, including “The Highest Love Won the Princess.”
Greathouse is a native of Enterprise and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1978. He earned an associate degree from Enterprise State Community College.
He and his wife, Christine ,were married in 1979 and within two years settled into raising a family of four children. It was during this time that he was encouraged by his wife to publish the bedtime stories he created and shared with his children.
Spending eight years of employment with local newspapers covering sports and news, Greathouse said he credits many of his readers who also encouraged him to consider becoming a professional writer.
In March of this year, he said, he decided to act upon this history of encouragement, finally taking the step to becoming a published author.
Greathouse has spent more than 35 years with local youth sports leagues and has coached his children and grandchildren in various sports. He serves as Sunday school teacher and deacon in his home church, professing a deep love for the Bible.
Currently semiretired, he and Christine have ventured into developing their land with blueberry and peach orchards as well as becoming avid beekeepers.
The couple also enjoy traveling.
