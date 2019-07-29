On Thursday, the Enterprise Public Library welcomed Project Manager Jessica Holdnak from the David Mathews Center for Civic Life for a workshop discussing the state of civil rights in 1963.
The “Separate and Unequal” workshop brought participants ages 10-14 together for community discussion focused on eradicating the issue of segregation. Attendees put themselves in the shoes of many civil rights activists, leaders and community members from 1963 and discussed a number of different actions they as a community could take in the fight for equal rights. After discussing possible solutions and the trade-offs that might occur with certain actions, participants learned more about the actual history of the Civil Rights Movement in 1963 and the actions that were taken to bring segregation to an end.
Holdnak said the workshop was designed to teach the importance of community discussion to teens and pre-teens.
“The reason we do the historical issue guides, which this is really one of those, is to start teaching kids how to discuss things together as a group and how to start making group decisions,” said Holdnak. “We want them to learn things about actions they could take at their age and actions their community could take, and what trade-offs those actions might have. Instead of having a debate where you might be arguing something back and forth, it’s more of a group decision-making skill, and it’s really good for their critical thinking. It’s a great learning tool.”
Holdnak said another benefit of the program is delving deeper into historical issues kids may not have learned much about in school yet.
“I think it’s important that they know a little bit more about history,” Holdnak said. “Some of this they’ll learn in school, and some of it might be more than they’ll learn in school. I think the other important thing is just that they learn to talk about difficult issues in a group setting and figure out how to solve those difficult issues together.”
For more information on workshops, visit the David Mathews Center for Civic Life’s website at https://mathewscenter.org/.
