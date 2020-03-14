MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Community College System will temporarily discontinue on-campus instruction at 23 institutions — including Enterprise State Community College — across the state for the period of March 17-April 3.
Many ACCS institutions have a scheduled spring break during this time and students may be asked to extend this break period. This will allow the colleges’ faculty, staff, and administration to develop a plan for alternative instructional efforts.
All events scheduled at the state’s community colleges during this time frame are also canceled. While classes will not be taking place on campus, ACCS colleges will continue normal operations. Colleges with dormitories will continue to provide basic services to the students who are housed on campus with no alternative options.
“Our students are our number one priority, and while our decision today to suspend courses is unprecedented it is a necessary precaution to ensure the health and safety of the more than 174,000 students we serve across the state,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said Friday.
Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College are currently working on plans to transition to online instruction, according to ESCC President Matt Rodgers.
“Our team has been working over the last week to work on a contingency plan to continue to provide instruction in all of our classes,” Rodgers said, adding both colleges will finalize plans over the weekend.
“We encourage all students to attend classes on Monday in Enterprise and Ozark. For students who do not attend Monday classes, please check email and Canvas for updates and information.”
“Student support teams will be available on Monday in the ATTC Lobby in Ozark and the Student Center Lobby (in Enterprise) to meet with students to determine if technical support is needed for online instruction. Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We will do our best during this time to continue providing excellent student support and instruction.”
Alternative instruction plans are being developed by each ACCS college. These plans will be communicated directly to students by their respective institutions next week.
Other ACCS actions related to COVID-19:
• All college-sponsored, supported or work related out-of-state travel and all system office work related out-of-state travel is canceled until further notice.
• If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, or the employee’s child or dependent tests positive and the employee must stay home to provide care, then that employee should stay at home for 14 days and should not be charged sick, annual or personal leave.
• The Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) has announced the suspension of all regular season competition for all teams, effective March 13 through April 3.
For continued updates and to view already issued directives to ACCS colleges visit accs.edu/coronavirus.
