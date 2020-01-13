Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers and Dean of Instruction Danny Long have announced 151 students have been named to the president’s and dean’s lists.
These students from ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, a unit of Enterprise State, are recognized for their high academic achievement for the fall 2019 semester.
To be placed on the president’s list, students are required to maintain a semester grade point average of 4.0 and complete a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. For fall 2019, 125 students have been recognized.
Students named to the president’s list are:
Cadis Matthew Ammons — Enterprise; James Daniel Anderson — New Brockton; Daniel W Andrews — Daleville; Micheal Joseph Aplin — Newville; Amanda Jean Beaudry — Newville; Raven Jane Booth — Hartford; Aaron Brown — Enterprise; James Richard Brown — Enterprise; Clarklan Buchanan Iii — Ozark; Kayla Marie Burch — New Brockton; Charles Philip Cardwell — New Brockton; Sierra Thalia Carrera — Daleville; Keelyysse Catrett — Chancellor; Zachary C Clayton — Newton; Justin Michael Cobb — Dothan; Caleb Augustus Cockram — Enterprise; Tyler Thomas Coffman — Ozark; Ethan Ray Cox — Daleville; Haley Suzanne Crosby — Slocomb; Hannah Grace Crosby — Slocomb; Allysonene Dady — Westville, Fl; Andrew Davis — Enterprise; Haleigh Elizabeth Dewberry — Brundidge; James Christopher Dozer — Lanett; Lydia Rochelle Dunn — Elba; Shaun Charles Ericksen — Enterprise; James Robert Eshelman — Enterprise;
Masonexander Farley — Andalusia; Katherine Michelle Flores — Enterprise; Willie Jamar Flowers — Brundidge; Chanlyn Michelle Free — Elba; Kathryn Rose Free — Kinston; Denis Greg Gardner — Troy; James Wesley Garner — Geneva; Anthony D German — Ozark; Devan Seth Gibbs — Samson; Bridget Suzanne Glover — Enterprise; Corbin Gary Griffin — Enterprise; Dusty Lee Griffin — Westville, Fl; Kendra L Grissett — Jack; Casey Scott Hardy — Montgomery; Jaelin Unique Harless — Enterprise; Keyerra Seymone Harris — Enterprise; Meral Hartman — Enterprise; Ralph Wesley Hawn — Enterprise; Kevin Andrew Heiken — Andalusia; Kassidy Nicole Hester — Troy; Ryan Owen Howell — Enterprise; Kylie Hayden Hughes — Ozark; Layken Cole Hussey — Elba; Zamorrian Iyonia Jackson — Ozark; Phillip Jeffries — Ozark; Alayna Danielle Johnson — Ozark; Jacob Micheal Johnson — Headland; Joshlyn Marie Johnson — Banks; Kenneth L Johnson — Montgomery;
Bryson Hunter Kimmons — Florala; Destiny S Labelle — Enterprise; Casey Rena Lamb — Samson; Christy Nicole Lasseter — Dothan; Hannah Jane Lennon — Enterprise; James Edward Leslie — Ozark; Kent M Loo — Enterprise; Amber Blake Markley — Coffee Springs; Emery Taylor Mayne — Crawfordville, Fl; Emily Christine Mckinnon — Dothan; Tiffany Shereda Meade — Ozark; Thomas Anthony Joseph Merino — Ozark; Zachery Ryan Merritt — Ozark; Jaaron Aderis Moore — Kinsey; Davidexander Moring — Dothan; Damon M Morris — Enterprise; Tanneran Morris — Elba; Matthew Aaron Murphy — Ozark; Caitlyn Nicole Nolin — New Brockton;
Joseph Aaron O’lear — Enterprise; Laurie Banks Owen — Fort Rucker; Trey M Owens — Samson; Jessica Danielle Parker — Daleville; Abigail Frost Perley — Fort Rucker; Krystina Bryant Pittman — Brundidge; Attriyanah Ta’leslie Powe — Ozark; Connor Michael Purvis — Enterprise; Alec Delone Pylant — Ozark; Ashley Briana Renfro — Dothan; Cody Bryce Rinehart — Enterprise; Jasmine Roberts — Ozark; Tytona Rodgers — Ozark; Hunter Patrick Sanders — Newton; London Schuler — Ozark; Joshua William Screws — Ozark; Ta’shia Justine Shepherd — Brundidge; Brandon Matthew Shinaberry — Ozark; William Mason Singletary — Headland; John Joseph Slavins — Ozark; Trever James Smith — Ozark; Steven J Spencer — New Brockton; Elizabeth Ann Stabler — Enterprise; Kirsten Lee Standifer — Enterprise; Sarah Elizabeth Staples — Auburn; Christopher Marshall Stevens — Enterprise; Julie Lynn Strickland — Chancellor;
Austin Ty Swafford — Enterprise; Kent Lavonne Tate — Hartford; Roslyn Bess Taylor — Enterprise; Allison Cobi Thomas — Enterprise; Kayla A Thomas — Enterprise; Tyra M Thomas — Enterprise; Caleb Andrew Thornton — Midland City; Jamie Austin Thrasher — Dothan; Tristen Nicholas Tindell — Elba; Payton Latrell Truitt — Abbeville; Brandon R Tucker — Ozark; David Anthony Ulry — Dothan; Auston Lane Walden — Chancellor; Jacob Dawson Walding — Ariton; Jordan Scott Walker — Andalusia; Joshua Clayton Ward — New Brockton; Michael Shane Watson — Elba; William Harrison Weed — Brantley; David P West — Slocomb; Noah Hudson Wilks — Kinston; Danielle Nicole Wilson — Ozark; Shamonica Katrell Wilson — Ozark; James Seth Yelverton — Enterprise
To be placed on the dean’s list, students are required to maintain a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 and complete a minimum semester course load of 12 semester hours of college-level work. For fall 2019, 126 students have been recognized.
Students named to the dean’s list are:
Savana Lyne Adkins — Ozark; Jacqualyn Roseexander — Enterprise; Terencedrin Anderson Jr — Birmingham; Kyle Patrick Arthur — Dothan; Connor Christopher Barnes — Ozark; Julianna Rose Barnes — Enterprise; Marquise Chaquan Barrow — Ozark; Katherine Elisabeth Bell — Enterprise; Thomas Michael Best — Fort Rucker; Shameka Shaunte’ Blackmon — Enterprise; Thomas Cole Blankenship — Clio; Hayden Nicole Blount — Hartford; Taylor M Blount — Slocomb; Joshua J.T. Boykin — Enterprise; Anna Grace Brady — Ozark; Thomas Vincent Brummett — Ozark; Kassidy Brianne Burrow — Elba; Tiffany Josie-Ann Campbell — Elba; Yvana N Candelario-Ocasio — Fort Rucker; Dillon Austin Caraway — Clayton; Dustin Charles Childree — Ozark; John Hyobin Chong — Enterprise; Laken Kymmae Cooks — Elba; Gracie Elizabeth Coppage — Elba; Sierra May Crawford — Geneva; Regan Austin Danner — Elba; Susan Otto Davis — Ozark; Benjamin Kyle Dennis — Enterprise; Ashleigh Dawn Desandro — Troy; Katelynn Shalee Edwards — Goshen; Jake Edward Estes — Moreland, Ga; Julius Fenn — Troy;
Darren Antwann Flowers — Enterprise; Michael Floyd — Kinston; Rushing Earle Fuller — Ozark; Dylan Jamison Gieselmann — Ozark; Brittany Kay Givens — Troy; A’mun Wahanee Glover-Warren — Enterprise; Chelsea Ogburn Gordon — Troy; Abby M Grotheer — Enterprise; Joseph Lane Gustafson — Enterprise; Laura Leann Hagler — Ariton; Presley Mckenna Hall — Geneva; Justin Ray Harden — Dothan; Keltzie Raeann Harrison — New Brockton; Ja’juan Demarcus Hayes — Enterprise; Harrison Brooks Hendricks — Enterprise; Celene Nina Hernandez — Enterprise; Cody Lee Herron — Southport, Fl; Tamyya Shanta Hilliard — Hartford; Mattie Elise Hines — Enterprise; Boyce Gregory Howard — Enterprise;
Preston A Jennings — Enterprise; Vanesa Jimenez — Elba; Willow Rose Johnson — Jack; Maxwell Decos Johnson — Samson; David Daniel Johnson — Chancellor; Gregory Terrell Johnson — Dothan; Madison Kendall Jones — Coffee Springs; Jared Kyle Jordan — Hartford; Mackenzie K Keahey — Daleville; Jotham Craig Keller — Dothan; Mary Elisabeth Kelly — Ozark; Terry Glen Key Jr — Dothan; Madalyn Makenzie Kingsbury — Enterprise; Shelby Lauren Kyser — Enterprise; Nicholas Ryan Landingham — Kinston; Genevieve E Lanham — Chancellor; Amber Renae Lashier — Enterprise; Andrew Garrison Lee — Dothan; Tanner Glenn Levey — Dothan; Jessica Lewis — Elba; Trenten Jonathan Lewis — Opp; Jeffery Lynn — Clayton; Bethany Cheyenne Macon — Enterprise; Steven Jeb Maund — Ariton; Kristy Dionne Mayo — Enterprise; Lori Grace Mayo — Enterprise; Dylan Seth Mcduffie — Newton; Brian Meneses — Grand Ridge, Fl; Jayden Solomon Merritt — Graceville, Fl; Zada Faith Metz — Enterprise; Sidney Rae Millner — Enterprise; Jarrod Lance; Milton — Geneva; Katie Ann Mixon — Ozark; Parish Larae Morgan — Daleville; Hayden Hanson Morgan — Enterprise; Seirra Kadae Neal — Enterprise; Selina Taylor Nowling — Bellwood;
Parker Dylan Odom — Mckenzie; Christopher Wayne Orange — Enterprise; Ashton Elizabeth Palmer — Gainesville, Fl; John David Parker — Enterprise; Julie Nicole Phipps — Ozark; Nemesis Pitti — Samson; Daniel Steven Price — Clio; Nathan Michael Prows — New Brockton; Sydney D Pybus — Dothan; Nicholas Sterling Rankin — Chancellor; Jordyn Denae Reed — Daleville; John-Michael Riley — Madison; Hannah Grace Rollan — Pansey; Christina Kyung Salinas — Enterprise; Johnnie Peyton Sanders — Newton; Chasilyn Makaye Sawyers — Dothan; Nathan Todd Schmidt — Enterprise; Andrew Brenson Schutz — Enterprise; Anays Dali Serrano Acevedo — Enterprise; Aliyana R Sewell — New Brockton; Javen Kevon Simon — Geneva; Johnathan Cole Smith — Enterprise; Kelsey Rogers Smith — New Brockton; Trevor Jones Snellgrove — Ozark; Calvin Lemar Spencer Jr — Newville; John Eric Stadler — Enterprise;
Kevin Kohler Tabb — Damascus, Ga; Micheal Ray Teague Jr — Ozark; Marisa Renee Thomas — Enterprise; Cody Wayne Thomas — Ozark; Leslie Anne Whited — Daleville; Kassidy Paige Wiggins — Enterprise; Brittany Lynn Wiley — Enterprise; Indra G Williams — Daleville; Hunter Scott Windham — Enterprise; Kayla Rain Young — Daleville; Brandon Trayce Yuen — Wetumpka.
