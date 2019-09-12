ESCC announces Scholars Bowl Team

Team members study and practice questions to prepare for the team’s first tournament on Oct. 18. Pictured are (from left) Ashley Mittlebach, Xander Pless, Ethan Cox, Troy Funk, Ashley Mittlebach, John Wayne McCrory, Victoria Morgan, Stephen Coppock and Trey Funk.

 Enterprise State Community College

Members of the 2019-20 Enterprise State Community College Scholars Bowl team were recently announced by the college.

Members of the team are Wes Bailey, Stephen Coppock, Ethan Cox, Trey Funk, Troy Funk, Madalyn Kingsbury, John Wayne McCrory, Ashley Mittlebach, Victoria Morgan and Xander Pless.

These students were chosen after tryouts held on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The team is currently studying and practicing for the Alabama College Bowl League (ACBL) Gulf Coast Kickoff Tournament on Oct. 18 in Gulf Shores. The team is also preparing for its eighth annual Cerebral Weevil Invitational High School Quiz Bowl Tournament that will be at ESCC on Dec. 6.

