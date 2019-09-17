ESCC announces short-term Mechatronics certificate

Enrollment is open for a new, short-term certificate at Enterprise State Community College designed to provide necessary workforce training in electricity and electronics.
Classes for the Basic Industrial Electronics certificate will begin at the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark during the college’s second mini term on Monday, Oct.14. This certificate can be completed in 16 weeks, or in two eight-week terms.
Three courses will be open for students during the second mini term: Industrial Safety, Introduction to AC/DC Circuits and Solid State Electronics. The final three courses for the certificate will be offered during the following mini term, which will begin in January. These courses are AC/DC Circuit Analysis, Digital Electronics and Industrial Electricity and Electronics.
According to Mechatronics Instructor Aubri Hanson, this certificate provides skills to address current workforce needs, including locally.
“There are currently over 200 jobs listed on Indeed within 50 miles of ESCC for people with these skills, with over half of those listed as entry-level,” Hanson said. “This certificate will prepare graduates for entry-level jobs in an industrial electronics field.”
Students completing this certificate may take these courses on their schedule, including both day and evening times, while also earning at least four industrial certifications. These certifications are OSHA 10 certification, NC3 Snap-On Multimeter certification, NC3 Festo DC Electricity Fundamentals certification, and NC3 Festo AC Electricity Fundamentals certification.
“NC3 certifications ensure that the latest technologies are used to teach hands-on certifications that are in demand from industry today and in the future,” Hanson said. “These industrial certifications tell employers that the students and graduates of the Mechatronics program have been trained to the highest standards on the equipment actually being used in the workplace.”
All courses can be considered college credit and may be counted toward the Mechatronics AAS degree.
For more information about the Mechatronics program or Mechatronics certificates, contact Instructor Aubri Hanson at (334) 347-2623 ext. 3612 or at ahanson@escc.edu.
