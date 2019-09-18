ESCC celebrates Constitution Day

Students of Enterprise State Community College, alongside faculty and staff, celebrated Constitution Day and Citizenship Day with a display and reading of the Constitution in the ESCC Student Center.
ESCC History Instructor Sam Covington began the program, which lasted around an hour, on Tuesday morning. He introduced the display about the Constitution in the ESCC Student Center which will be shown throughout the week.
History students and members of the ESCC History Club, alongside various faculty members, took turns for a live reading of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Covington said he was pleased to see a big turnout of faculty and staff at the activity.
Constitution Day and Citizenship Day are observed each year on Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the Constitution on the same day in 1787.
It is part of Constitution Week, which runs annually from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.
