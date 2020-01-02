It’s mostly quiet on the Enterprise State Community College campus, but for some hammering or an occasional buzz saw firing up briefly and then whirring to a stop.
Classes remain on break for the holidays. Faculty returns on Monday and classes resume on Jan. 13.
There are some hard-hat areas as renovation and enhancement projects continue at ESCC.
“A number of the buildings out here have not had any enhancements since 1965,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said during a Thursday morning tour.
That continues to change, however. The college in the past year has renovated Talmadge Hall, its English and history building, and recently moved into its fine-art building.
“We’re renovating the math and science building, and the restrooms here in Wallace Hall (administration building) on the first and second floors,” Rodgers said. “And the courtyard project is coming up — with a new sprinkler system and all of that.
“We’re pretty excited about the upcoming year. The four areas of focus have been people, programs, facilities and community. That will continue to be our focus this upcoming year.”
The math and science building will have new ceilings and floors, new paint and renovated lecture halls and science labs.
“Our students and faculty deserve the best facilities and the best learning environment around and providing that is the goal,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got great people here that want to help and serve our community. That’s what we’re here for. We’re just excited to continue the momentum that we ended the year with and start another new year.”
Rodgers said ESCC is on pace to see continued growth for the spring semester.
“We’ve had seven consecutive semesters — starting with fall of 2017 — with an increasing enrollment,” Rodgers said. “We’re on pace right now to continue that. We’re about 15 short of where we were last spring semester, which we will surpass. I’m really pleased with our growth. Things are progressing.”
That progress isn’t limited to enrollment or facilities.
“We’re starting a new program, Mechatronics, in Ozark. Some people call it advanced manufacturing, industrial automation. That number has taken off,” Rodgers said. “We also have a CDL class in Ozark — commercial driver’s license — that’s starting next week. There is still time for people to register that would like information on that.”
Registration is ongoing online. Rodgers said prospective students should contact the Enterprise State admissions office at 347-2623 for additional information. Financial aid is available, he said.
