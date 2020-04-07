Enterprise State Community College, including the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, has reopened its scholarship application process from April 1 through June 1 for the 2020-21 school year.
“We just wanted to offer an opportunity to our communities to extend an invitation to students to apply for scholarships,” associate dean in charge of financial aid Dr. Kevin Ammons said Tuesday morning, adding more scholarship money is available to prospective ESCC students this year.
“The past two years we’ve offered $500,000 in scholarships. This year we’ve raised that to $600,000. Over the past eight semesters we’ve had increased enrollments. It’s just a way to say thank you.”
Ammons said students who have already applied for financial aid are still being considered for scholarships. They do not have to do anything else.
“We’re still reviewing previous applications,” Ammons said. “But this added window allows more students to apply for consideration.”
Students must complete an admissions application; a high school transcript and complete the scholarship application. The deadline to apply for a scholarship with Enterprise State Community College is June 1. Questions can be emailed to financialaid@escc.edu.
The associate dean said each year there is scholarship money available that isn’t distributed.
“One of the biggest things you hear with the political campaigns is free college,” he said. “Well, there is a form of free college right now and that’s scholarships. If you don’t apply for them you’ll never get that opportunity.”
Enterprise State President Matt Rodgers said the extended scholarship application period and the increased amount is an acknowledgement of support for the community.
“This a difficult time for people, and it’s hard to make decisions with so much uncertainty in the world. At Enterprise State, we are here to help any way we can,” Rodgers said.
“ESCC has been blessed with enrollment increases in the last two years and a great community that is very supportive of the college. We are proud that we can give more back and help more people continue their education.”
Ammons added that summer registration is underway and financial aid is still available for the summer term.
“We’re still processing financial aid for summer,” he said. “Students who are interested in applying for financial aid can submit a FAFSA and students complete the free application for federal student aid and we’ll process it for summer. Current ESCC do not need to submit a FAFSA if they’ve already completed one.”
Ammons said he’s eager to build on the bond the college has with the students it serves every day.
“We look forward to getting back to the norm of seeing our students face to face and assisting students and families with getting funds for higher education,” he said.
“The world may change. COVID-19 may force us to remote learning and a different format, but the one thing that will never change is how we support our communities because our communities have always supported us.”
