Thanks to one of the largest donations in the college’s history, the Enterprise State Community College Fine Arts Division is now home to a new $83,000 Yamaha grand piano.
The new piano was donated by Stan and Carol Windham, who have personal connections to the college. Their children are ESCC alumni, and Carol Windham is a long-time piano instructor at the college.
The piano will be housed in Forrester Hall, home of the college’s Fine Arts Division.
“It is with great pleasure that our family is donating this Yamaha grand piano to ESCC,” Stan and Carol Windham said. “We believe in the mission of ESCC and are very thankful that this institution has meant so much to us through the years.
“These are exciting times right now at ESCC, and we feel this fine instrument will be around for many years to contribute to the educational efforts and vision of this college. This was all made possible through a partnership with Latta Music of Dothan and the blessings of the Lord above who made it possible for us to support ESCC in this way.”
The piano was installed in Forrester Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Carol Windham tested the instrument with a beautiful melody, and Meghan Johnson and Johnathan Doyle were the first students to tickle the ivories for practice.
The Windham’s partnered with Latta Music Company to provide the new piano to ESCC students.
Chris Latta, of Latta Music Company, said the company was proud to be a part of the promotion of music in the community.
“Latta Music is honored to help facilitate the purchase of the new Yamaha Concert grand piano that Stan and Carol Windham have graciously donated to Enterprise State Community College,” he said. “Latta Music always wants to find ways to promote music within the community, and we know that ESCC is a great source for building musicians within the area.”
Fine Arts Division Chair Dr. Ken Thomas said the new piano will be a great addition to the division and the college.
“This gift to the college and the Fine Arts Division will enable our students to study, practice and perform on one finest instruments in the Wiregrass,” Thomas said. “This is yet another step to accomplish our vision of being the Wiregrass Center of Fine Arts.”
