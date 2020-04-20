A new incentive program funded by the Enterprise State Community College Foundation is increasing financial assistance options for students who want to attend summer classes at ESCC.
Through the new ESCC Foundation Summer Incentive Program, a student can pay for one three-hour credit course during the summer semester and take a second course for free.
ESCC President Matt Rodgers thanked the Foundation for its continued support of the College and its decision to fund the incentive program.
“I want to thank the ESCC Foundation Directors for their unwavering support of the College and our community,” Rodgers said. “This funding will help students attend college and not put their education on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity provided by our Foundation.”
“The College and Foundation have a wonderful partnership. We share a common goal of supporting our students and faculty. We are all in this together.”
ESCC Foundation President Chad Meeks said the Foundation was proud to provide assistance to students who wanted to take summer classes.
“Enterprise State recently approved additional scholarship funds for the fall semester, and the Foundation Board unanimously agreed to provide funding to help students with classes during the summer semester,” Meeks said.
“The Foundation is proud to be able to offer financial assistance to the ESCC students during this difficult time. We sincerely hope that current and prospective students alike will take advantage of this great opportunity.”
Summer transient students, 2020 high school graduates, dual enrollment students and current or prospective ESCC students can apply for the ESCC Foundation Summer Incentive Program. Students must meet program requirements and complete the application to be considered for the program. A full list of requirements and program information can be found at escc.edu/scholarships.
In addition to the new summer incentive program, ESCC reopened its scholarship application on April 1 for the Fall 2020 semester and increased its total scholarship amount by $100,000.
Scholarships are awarded for academic performance, technical promise, career interests and participation in the fine arts, athletics and leadership activities.
For students who previously applied for a scholarship by the March 1 deadline but did not receive one, his or her name will be kept in the applicant pool for consideration. For first-time applicants, the deadline to apply for scholarships is Monday, June 1.
Students interested in taking summer or fall classes at ESCC also have the option to apply for federal financial aid.
ESCC’s Financial Aid Department offers assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Completing this application can connect students with thousands of federal funds in the form of Pell Grants, student loans and other forms of financial assistance.
To receive federal financial aid for summer classes, students must complete the 2019-20 FAFSA. For fall semester, students must complete the 2020-21 FAFSA. ESCC’s school code is 001015. Visit https://www.escc.edu/admissions/financial-aid-admissions/ or email financialaid@escc.edu for questions on completing the FAFSA.
“With the uncertainty surrounding us today, you may be rethinking your education options,” Rodgers said. “Our financial aid resources are a great way for anyone to go to college or continue their education. We hope you join us this summer or plan ahead for the fall.
“You don’t have to put your education on hold. Visit our website or give us a call if you have any questions.”
