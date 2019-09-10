Seven local STARS will showcase their dancing talents during the Enterprise State Community College Foundation’s annual “Dancing for Scholarships” event on Oct. 10 at the Enterprise Civic Center.
This event, which raised more than $23,000 last year, supports Foundation scholarships for current and future Enterprise State students. This year, the Foundation will create a new dual enrollment scholarship, according to Foundation Director Chellye Stump.
“We’ve not given dual enrollment scholarships in the past, so this year, we plan to set aside some of the money we raise for dual-enrollment students,” Stump said.
“Dancing for Scholarships” has grown in its three years in STAR power and community participation, and Stump said the ESCC Foundation is thankful for all the support they are receiving. We are extremely fortunate to have the support of our community. The donations they make toward the Dancing for Scholarships fundraiser provide great opportunities for local students to attend Enterprise State and earn a degree that will allow them to be successful in life.”
This year’s seven STARS, along with their professional partners, will showcase their talents in a variety of dance styles. Dancing for a chance to take home the ‘Mirror Ball’ are Erin Grantham, Director of Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, dancing with Adonis Bozeman, Recruiter for Enterprise State; Brent Harrison, Principal at Enterprise High School, dancing with Jameka Oates, Principal Dancer and Instructor for Patti Rutland Jazz; Dr. Anna Head, ESCC English Division Chair, dancing with Dr. Ken Thomas, ESCC Fine Arts Division Chair; Gloria Jones, Retired Interior Decorator, dancing with Ronald DeVane, Ballroom Dance Instructor; John Mitchell, Jr. of Mitchell Automotive Group, dancing with Janie Allen of GetFit Nutrition; Chris Mosley, Superintendent, Elba City Schools, dancing with Teniyah Ginyard, Dance Instructor for Enterprise School of Dance; and Bill Schleusner of The Rawls Restaurant, dancing with Mattie Hanson, Teacher, Enterprise City Schools.
“They were all very willing to donate their time to help,” Stump said about the STARS and the PROS. “I am very excited about our teams and the entertainment they will bring this year.”
On Oct. 10, doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center. Dinner will be served by Ketchum’s Restaurant and Catering of Hartford at 6:15 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m.
To attend, tickets must be purchased ahead of time and are currently available for purchase in the Enterprise State Business Office. Tickets may be purchased at an early bird price for $50 until Friday, Sept. 20. Prices will then increase to $60 until Friday, October 4th. Tickets will not be available at the door.
Table sponsorships are also available. Anyone interested in sponsoring a table for the event may contact Chellye Stump at (334) 347-2623 ext. 2279, or at cstump@escc.edu.
