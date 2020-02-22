Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ALABAMA... PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231) AFFECTING COFFEE AND DALE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231). * FROM THIS AFTERNOON, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 3:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 15.5 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW LATE EVENING. * IMPACT: AT 17.0 FEET: THE BASEMENT OF A HOME ON U.S. HIGHWAY 231 AND THE PEA RIVER WILL BE FLOODED. &&