Enterprise State Community College freshman Sierra Crawford was named the 2020 homecoming queen on Thursday, Feb. 20, during the men’s basketball game against Bishop State Community College.
Crawford, a native of Geneva, is the daughter of Dennis and Donelle Crawford. She was escorted by Wyatt Crawford and represented Baptist Campus Ministry on the court.
She is an active member of the BCM, the ESCC E-Sports Club, Student Support Services and the ESCC Republican Club. She enjoys playing piano, video and board games, cooking for her family and photography.
She was chosen by ESCC students out of eight finalists, the rest of whom form the homecoming court. The other finalists were Victoria Crawford, also representing BCM; Caitlin Cedarstaff, representing the Spirit Club; Lyric Hawkins, representing Men of Success; Jackie Mack, representing Student Support Services; Marissa Thomas, representing the Student Government Association; Hannah Phillips, representing Phi Theta Kappa; and Alaura Sutherland, representing the History Club.
The crowning of the homecoming queen was the culmination of a week of student-, faculty- and community-centered activities.
Monday, faculty and staff took part in the second annual Dip-Off competition. Students had the opportunity to try a variety of dips before voting on their favorites. Community Education Director Ann Kelley-Spence placed third, Business and Computer Science Division Chair Jennifer Nelson placed second and English instructor Kathy Pattie placed first.
On Tuesday, ESCC students showed off their skills during a ping-pong tournament held during break. After several rounds, Tanner Stephens was named the winner of the tournament. Tuesday night, ESCC students also showcased their talents during Open Mic Night, where they shared original works, performed songs and more.
On Wednesday, ESCC students, faculty and staff took part in a Retro Fashion Show, showing off their retro outfits from the 80s and 90s. Judges of the fashion show found Caitlin Cedarstaff had the best outfit, and Sydni Ortiz had the second best outfit of the event.
On Thursday, students took on ESCC faculty and staff members on the court. The students won the game with a score of 47-46. Later, the men’s and women’s basketball teams played against Bishop State Community College.
