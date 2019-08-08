ESCC has largest ever Dual Enrollment orientation

More than 325 people attended Enterprise State Community College’s Dual Enrollment orientation on Tuesday night, according to Instructional Resources and Community Education Director Ann Kelley.
“This was our largest one, absolutely,” Kelley said. “We were at capacity in our multipurpose room. We do these every fall and spring, and they have grown so big we’re probably going to have to start doing a couple of them every semester.”
The orientation allows students from high schools in ESCC’s service area to prepare for dual enrollment classes by getting their schedules in order, setting up an email and purchasing car decals.
Classes at ESCC do not start until Aug. 19, Kelley said, but a primary goal was to make sure students’ schedules were accurate before the start of the high school academic year.
Students could also go on a campus tour if they wished.
Kelley said there has been a clear and steady growth in dual enrollment.
“I just think it’s because of the opportunity that has been provided to students,” Kelley said. “They can get a jumpstart on their college career and career tech programs. It provides students a leg up and makes them more marketable.”
