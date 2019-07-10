Basketball camp

Enterprise State Community College this week is holding its holding its annual basketball camp, led by ESCC Athletic Director and Basketball Coach Jeremaine Williams. Tuesday was the second day of the camp, for kids ages seven through 12, and it focused primarily on agility and shooting drills. The camp will run through Thursday, July 11. Williams, who has eight years at the helm of both the ESCC men’s and women’s basketball teams, will also lead another camp next week, open to kids ages 13-16. Girls will participate in camp activities each day from 8:30 a.m. to noon, while boys will participate from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is $75 and is open for that camp until its first day on July 15. Here, Williams lines up a group of campers for shooting exercises.

Tags

Load comments