ESCC holds aviation orientation, shows growth for third consecutive year

A total of 85 students came to Enterprise State Community College on Thursday morning for orientation into the Alabama Aviation College.
Attendees were from Enterprise and several areas around the Wiregrass, and they heard from ESCC President Matt Rodgers and Alabama Aviation College Director Stan Smith, among others.
“This is one of the largest classes we’ve had in a while,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know if it’s the largest, but we’re excited about you being here today.”
Smith said enrollment numbers at the Alabama Aviation College have steadily increased in the last three years. In fall 2017, there were 245 students. In fall 2018, there were 298 students.
“We don’t know the exact number, but this fall we’ll be pushing 400,” Smith said.
Smith attributed the growth to promotion and exposure.
“I think word is getting out that you can come to our program for two years, and if you do well you can get a job,” said Smith. “You can go to a four-year school, rack up student loans and maybe not get a job. People are finding that if you come hard and study hard, you’ll do well.”
Smith gave the students tips on how to succeed by studying, maintaining attendance and working hard in order to build quality references for future positions.
The Alabama Aviation College offers programs in A&P, mechatronics, avionics and commercial truck driving.
