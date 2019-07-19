ESCC hosts coding camp for girls

Girls from around the Wiregrass this week have been participating in Enterprise State Community College’s “Any Girl Can Code” Summer Camp.
Hosted at ESCC’s main campus, the camp is run by ESCC’s Computer Information Science Department and led by instructors Rosalyn Warren and Lee Scarborough, and it focuses on both hardware and software.
According to instructors, the camp’s aim is to expose girls to the world of coding, robotics and computer science opportunities.
Jennifer Nelson, business and computer science division chairperson, said the most important part of the camp is the opportunity to connect young girls with future career options they may not have previously explored.
“This is the first camp of this type offered at ESCC, and the aim is to promote activities that will close the gender gap in the computer information and coding fields,” Nelson said. “It’s an effort to change the image of what we perceive a programmer to look like or do, and we want the girls to develop coding skills and confidence through this program.”
