Enterprise State Community College has developed and started a plan to provide online learning for all of its students in Enterprise and Ozark through April 3 as part of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s directives to close campuses as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our goal is for our students not to suffer and to have everything they need in order to continue on a path to be successful,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said Monday morning. “They have my word that I and the staff here will do everything we can to communicate with them to make sure they have the appropriate instruction and the support needed to maintain a positive track.
“It’s our goal to reach out individually to each of our students with a phone call beginning today and check on their well-being, make sure that they have everything that they need. If they don’t, it’s our job to put our heads together and come up with a plan. Some (students) have devices, some don’t have devices. Some have connectivity, some don’t have connectivity at home.”
Rodgers said the school sent our surveys Sunday night to identify how many students would need to check out a Chrome book laptop or similar device. He also said Spectrum and several other carriers are providing a free service for up to 60 days for students have that been affected.
He added that a tremendous offer by Enterprise City Schools could make this transition as smooth as possible.
“I want to say a special thank you to Superintendent Greg Faught at Enterprise City Schools,” Rodgers said. “They have offered to loan us 300 Chrome books. We met with the IT staff this morning to give them a gauge of the numbers that would be needed.
“We have a special relationship with Enterprise City Schools and this gesture says a lot about the community we live in and the relationship we have together. We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve always been in it together and we’re certainly appreciative of Superintendent Greg Faught and the IT staff for helping our students continue to be successful.”
Rodgers said the online instruction started Monday. He said faculty and students are familiar with the learning management system called Canvas.
“Lessons, instruction, videos, assignments, quizzes are being conveyed through this learning management system,” Rodgers said. “Even though they may not have currently been enrolled in an online course our students are familiar with the system. There’s going to be an adjustment for them. Our instructors are aware of that and are going to be working with them.”
The Ozark branch — the Alabama Aviation College — of Enterprise State contains an additional challenge because many of those lessons are hands-on activities.
“We’re going to do the very best we can to provide instruction through videos, but at some point in time FAA guidelines dictate that our students have to meet those guidelines for those objectives,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been in communication with the FAA over the week and this morning.
“They’ve approved our plan to adjust the method of delivery, to provide online delivery of things we can provide. But once this is over, our students will have to come back in and do the hands-on activities to meet the objectives set forth in the FAA curriculum.”
Rodgers said essential staff at the college will be working remotely. When they have to be on campus, they will stagger their shifts to prevent too many people from being in a congested area.
“Some will be doing payroll, some accounts payable, accounts receivable, so there will not be large numbers gathering in one particular spot,” he said. “But students will not be on campus until further notice — at least through April 3.
“We’ll revisit that as we go. It could be extended. Until then no sports, no activities, no trips. Everything has been canceled. Our focus has been providing support for our instructors and providing support for our students to make sure they have what they need to be safe and successful.”
Rodgers said that recruiters will be working from home and communicating with prospective students online. Completion of financial aid information will be done online, not in person.
He also said the college’s student support teams will be working with tutors and tutors with students online.
“I think our institution is built for this. I think we’ve got the right people. We’ve got a great team,” Rodgers said. “I think that we’re going to take this as an obstacle, but we’re going to turn it into an opportunity. Customer services are going to be key.
“We’ve got great people that will rise to the occasion. No phone call will be unreturned and no email will be left unattended to. If we do those things, our students will not suffer. In fact, they will benefit.”
Each facet of the online plan supports the top two priorities facing the college, he added.
“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is always our first priority and we’ve taken the necessary steps and the directions from Gov. Ivey and Chancellor Baker to ensure their well being,” Rodgers said.
“Our second priority is, in this particular case, to continue providing excellent instruction and the appropriate support services needed for our students to be successful. I couldn’t be any more pleased or more proud of our team.”
