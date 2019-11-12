Enterprise State Community College softball player Taylor Jordan inked a scholarship with Thomas University in a special ceremony Friday.
Jordan, who was the starting right fielder last season and is expected to start at center field this season, was surrounded by family, friends and teammates at ESCC’s multipurpose room for her signing.
As a left-handed, slap-style hitter, the Valdosta, Georgia, native posted a .316 batting average with 9 RBIs and 32 runs scored in her freshman season.
ESCC head softball coach Traci Harrison said Jordan’s signing marked a “great day for our school and our softball program.”
“I can go back to the first day I saw Taylor,” Harrison said. “I was in Georgia at a showcase and, for some reason, I kept coming back to her. (At the time) she was uncommitted, and I kept thinking, ‘Is something going on here? Why is this kid uncommitted? The next day I came back to her again and I just felt in my heart that she was someone who just needed to be given an opportunity to play college ball.”
Harrison said she reached out to Jordan the next day to schedule a visit and Jordan committed soon after.
“She is just an all-around athlete,” Harrison said. “No matter where she is on the field, Taylor is a great teammate. I don’t think there will be another Taylor to ever come through this program.”
Thomas University Assistant Softball Coach Jessica Sanders attended the ceremony.
“Hearing (your) coaches and the athletic director (Jeremaine Williams) talk about you lets me know that you’re supposed to be with us,” Sanders said. “Character, hard work, good student — all of that stuff is hard to teach and to find in an athlete. We cannot wait to see what you do on our campus and with our team.”
Jordan, who will major in education at Thomas, said she didn’t “have the words to describe the last 16 years” of her softball career, but she gave tearful thanks to her family, coaches Harrison and Sanders and teammates.
“Ya’ll are hands down the best team I’ve ever played for,” Jordan said. “Ya’ll made things so much easier when I got here. I love you all dearly, and we’re going to have a great season.”
