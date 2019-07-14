ESCC presents Mechatronics program to Alabama Community College System

MONTGOMERY -- On July 10, a team representing Enterprise State Community College was given the honor of presenting their new Mechatronics program to the Alabama Community College System Board work session in Montgomery. To fully explain and display the program and its future impact, ESCC President Matt Rodgers wanted some members of his team present during the work session.
“The Mechatronics program and other programs implemented in the past year would not be possible without a committed staff working to provide new ways to serve our community,” said Rodgers. “Programs are important but it is the people that make them possible.”
Mechatronics, a program for students interested in industrial automation jobs, is starting this fall at ESCC. The program will incorporate electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering to prepare students in one of the world’s largest high-tech manufacturing fields. Students will study for both industrial and college certifications as well as degrees from ESCC in Mechatronics.
Beginning this fall, ESCC will have launched six new programs at ESCC and at the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark. ESCC is currently going through the accreditation process to have a seventh program, Paramedics, approved for next year.
Rex Lumber, an ESCC industry partner, sent Michelle Schaefer to represent their company at the ACCS board meeting. Rex Lumber is a new business in Pike County that will provide 110 jobs. This company was the first company who reached out to offer a full scholarship to a student entering the new Mechatronics program.
“Through the leadership of the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Jimmy Baker, the Alabama Community College System continues to positively impact workforce development in Alabama,” said Ian Campbell, ESCC’s director of Workforce Development. “Enterprise State is proud to have the support of ACCS and excited about the new Mechatronics program on the Ozark campus. This program will meet the current and future workforce needs of our local manufacturing and associated industries through a flexible, relevant, industry driven curriculum model.”
