ESCC students meet organizations, enjoy treats
Photo from ESCC

Enterprise State Community College students enjoyed day two of ESCC Welcome Week in the college’s student center by meeting various clubs/organizations and enjoying treats. ESCC Ambassadors passed out free hotdogs to students as part of the day. Clubs accepted new members as part of the day.

The clubs and organizations will be set up again for students who couldn’t make it to the student center on Tuesday, according to ESCC Public Relations Director Stephen Schmidt.

Tags

Load comments