As part of the Alabama Community College System’s Clean Home Alabama initiative, Enterprise State Community College did its part to keep Alabama beautiful on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation on Sept. 16 recognizing the ACCS’ creation of Clean Home Alabama Days. From Nov. 1-11, organizations across the state will pick up litter as part of beautification efforts to celebrate the state’s 200th anniversary.
Clean Home Alabama was established by ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker, with the mission of continuing to serve communities both inside and outside of campus walls.
“Community is so much a part of what our colleges do each day that it’s even in our name,” Baker said. “Alabama’s community colleges are located within every region of the state, which means we are perfectly positioned to organize and execute an effort of this magnitude to help maintain ‘Alabama the Beautiful’ during our state’s bicentennial year.”
Projects for Clean Home Alabama can range from picking up litter along a roadway or helping to beautify entrances and exits into local parks, cities or facilities.
On. Nov. 2, 25 administration, faculty and staff members and students volunteered to clean up litter along Boll Weevil Circle from ESCC’s campus to Bellwood Road as part of the ACCS initiative.
“Our community is amazing in all it does to support us here at ESCC,” President Matt Rodgers said. “Our faculty, staff and students appreciate all the support we receive, and we are constantly looking for ways to give back.
“ACCS also appreciates its communities, so it made sense for us to take part in the system’s Clean Home Alabama event as a way to show our pride in our community.”
ESCC basketball player Terence Anderson said he was happy to volunteer his time to take part in the beautification of the state and the city of Enterprise.
“It felt good to be able to clean up around the community,” Anderson said. “It’s always good to give back to the community.”
Following the cleanup efforts, ESCC volunteers celebrated their efforts with food and fellowship on ESCC’s campus.
