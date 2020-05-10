Graduation looks different this year, but Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College plan to continue recognizing their graduates and students’ achievements with virtual commencement and honors day services.
“Graduation is a special time for all students,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “We’re living in uncertain times, but those students who have completed their education should still be recognized in any way we can right now.
“It’s also important to congratulate all our students at both colleges on their academic achievements. We’re proud of their accomplishments, so we decided to host a virtual graduation and virtual honor’s day events to recognize them.”
Students graduating this spring semester are invited to attend the next traditional commencement service held at ESCC as honored guests. Their names will be the first called during the graduation service, according to Rodgers.
“We are celebrating their accomplishments now, but we also want our Spring 2020 graduates to know they are welcome to return and be recognized at our next in-person graduation service,” he said.
The ESCC Virtual Commencement and Honor’s Day Ceremony for graduates and ESCC honor students will be held on Monday, May 18, at 5 p.m. This event will begin with the recognition of honor students, including division honors; 4.0 and 3.5 GPA students; the ESCC Presidents Cup winner; and the All-Alabama academic selections. Recognition of the 2020 graduates will follow.
AAC student achievements will be recognized during a special Virtual Honor’s Assembly on Tuesday, May 19, at 5 p.m. This virtual assembly will include recognition of 4.0 and 3.5 GPA students, short-term certificate completers, technical program awards, the Ivy C. Whittaker winner, all AAC course completers, and A&P coin recipients.
Graduates and honor students are encouraged to join each other in celebration by showcasing how they are watching services by posting their pictures social media using #ESCC2020 and tagging ESCC or AAC. Graduates are also encouraged to share pictures that highlight their favorite memories of being a Boll Weevil on social media using #ESCCGrad. ESCC’s social media team will repost photos and videos, and compile all photos to create a special SmugMug album to share.
More information about commencement and honor’s day services can be found at escc.edu/commencement. The service will also be available to watch on the Enterprise State Community College and Alabama Aviation College Facebook pages and the Enterprise State Community College YouTube channel.
“Congratulations to all our students who are being recognized or are graduating,” Rodgers said. “We are proud to join you in celebrating your many achievements. Thank you for your hard work and dedication, especially during these past few weeks.
“Thank you also to our faculty and staff at ESCC and AAC for their hard work transitioning classes online while continuing to support and encourage our students. Our students are special to us because you don’t leave with just a degree or certificate from ESCC or AAC. You leave with a family.”
