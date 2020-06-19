Enterprise State Community College and the University of West Alabama signed an articulation agreement on Thursday designed to make the transfer process easier and to create additional scholarship dollars for ESCC students who wish to continue at UWA.
ESCC President Matt Rodgers and UWA President Dr. Ken Tucker signed the agreement in Enterprise.
“Very excited about the partnership and very excited to be working with you, Dr. Tucker,” Rodgers said. “Most important, we’re excited for our students. We love our students here at Enterprise State. We want to see them do well, not only when they’re here but we want to see them do well when they leave us.”
The agreement allows UWA and ESCC to have a clearly defined transfer process and enhanced communication to help the transfer process, including academic advising and scholarship opportunities. Students at ESCC with a minimum 2.0 grade point average and 45-50 transferable credit hours are guaranteed admission at UWA. Also, students who complete their associate’s degree at the community college are guarantee admission.
As students navigate their transfer, academic advising will be offered by both schools.
Academic scholarships are available from UWA to any eligible student transferring from ESCC or any of the Livingston-based UWA partner schools. In addition to ESCC, West Alabama has entered into similar agreements with Bevill State, Northwest Shoals and Coastal Alabama community colleges in Alabama, and four other community colleges in Mississippi.
Scholarships range from $3,000 to $4,000 per year and are renewable for up to four consecutive semesters. To be eligible for the academic scholarship, a transfer student must have a 3.0 or higher GPA.
Additionally, students transferring from partner schools and meeting the criteria to have received academic scholarships will be eligible to apply for scholarships through UWA Housing, receiving $2,000 for the first year to encourage and support campus residency.
“We expect the housing scholarship to make a tremendous difference for students,” said Richard Hester, vice president of student affairs at UWA. “Studies show that campus life plays a vital role in student development, and we want students transferring from community college to have those opportunities and experiences at UWA.”
Dr. Tucker said he was excited about this partnership with ESCC.
“We love the students that come to us from Enterprise State,” he said. “We look forward to growing this partnership, as well. Our goal is just to make it as easy and efficient as possible for students to matriculate from Enterprise State to UWA.”
Speaking directly to Rodgers, the president added, “We have a lot in common, I can tell from your comments. We view ourselves as very family-oriented. It’s the UWA family. We’re very student-centered. We got out of our way to give our students the knowledge and skills and ability to be successful.”
Rodgers, answering Dr. Tucker, said he is proud of the students who graduate from Enterprise State.
“We just appreciate the support and your being interested in Enterprise State,” Rodgers said. “I know there are a lot of junior colleges throughout the state that you work with, but we’re glad to be on your list now and be working alongside you to help our students succeed.”
Tucker replied, “You have an outstanding reputation. So does your school. We’re just happy to be in partnership with you and look forward to growing the partnership and making our students successful as they go into their careers.”
