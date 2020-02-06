Enterprise State Community College will hold its English Tournament for the seventh consecutive year on Friday.
High school students from eight Wiregrass high schools — Enterprise, Providence Christian, Pike County, Pleasant Home, New Brockton, Elba, Kinston and Zion Chapel — will be competing.
Dr. Anna Head, Chair of the English and Communications Division at ESCC, said it’s the seventh year since the tournament returned, but its roots are older.
“ESCC used to have this tournament back in the 1990s,” Head said. “I honestly don’t know when they stopped having it. I actually participated myself many years ago. Starting in 2014, we decided to bring it back.”
The event has several categories — exams of American literature, British literature, vocabulary and language, which is basically a grammar exam — plus speech and essay.
Teachers can bring up to 12 students, and the exams, essay competitions and speech competitions are held simultaneously, so balance and depth, like on any athletic roster, is crucial.
“It’s a busy morning,” Head said. “We usually have our speech instructors run their own show. Another instructor runs the essay room. The exams for lit, vocabulary and grammar are all timed.”
The English Chair said it’s a good opportunity to have bright students on the Enterprise campus.
“We try to help them have a good time,” Head said. “We hope they do and hope they consider ESCC either for dual enrollment or for the two years after high school.”
Teams will register starting around 8:30 a.m. in the Talmadge Hall lobby and the competition begins around 9:15. Lunch will follow around 11:15. Near the end of lunch, the awards ceremony will take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.