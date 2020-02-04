Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women won the first three quarters of Monday’s South Division game with Coastal Alabama Community College-South, but the Lady Sun Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter to take an 85-76 win.
The Weevils led, 24-23, after the first period, 38-35, at intermission and 63-58 when the fourth period began; Enterprise led by 10 points early in the game’s final 10 minutes in Ray Lolley Gym.
Missed layups, a season-long problem offensively, and made layups by Coastal-South made the difference in the game.
Savannah Carty led ESCC with 19 points; Gwinn Mitchell added 15 points; Jesslyn Culverhouse scored 14 points and Ivy Turner had 12 as the Weevils fell to 1-6 in South Division play, 7-10 overall.
The Weevils travel to Phenix City to play the South Division’s second-ranked Chattahoochee Valley Lady Pirates Saturday.
