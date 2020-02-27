Katie Blount doesn’t know exactly what her college plans will hold, so her first step is going to be at Enterprise State.
Lily Boone knows exactly what lies ahead, so her next step is going to be at Enterprise State’s Alabama Aviation College program in Ozark.
The two Enterprise High School seniors were on the Enterprise campus Thursday at the end of a week of ESCC recruiting aimed specifically at EHS students.
“As of right now, I’m undecided for my major, which is one reason I wanted to come here,” Blount said. “I can get my basic classes out of the way and figure out what I want to do when I transfer.”
She does plan to attend a four-year college, but said starting at ESCC is the right choice for her.
“One, it’s close to home. Two, I’ve applied for a scholarship, so hopefully I can get it and come here,” Blount said.
Boone is already earning college credit at the Alabama Aviation College as part of ESCC’s dual enrollment program.
“It’s amazing out there, there is so much stuff to do, a lot of opportunities for women out there — which is a big deal for me,” Boone said. “I want to be an aviation mechanic, working on the aircraft. I’m something I’ve always loved and I love hands-on things. I’m taking dual enrollment classes for it and it is awesome.”
Boone said she has enjoyed her dual enrollment experience and benefited with the instructors in the program.
“I feel they try a lot harder to make sure everyone is successful because it is smaller and it’s a community,” she said. “It’s great getting to know everybody and them wanting to know you and helping you.”
Boone obviously takes classes at the Ozark campus, but Thursday was her first tour of the Enterprise campus.
“It was nice getting to meet the students and get to know them and then telling us the community is great, everyone is friendly. That makes me feel more comfortable,” she said.
Blount, too, got something out of the campus tour.
“I hadn’t met any of the students here, either, and I got to do that with the ambassadors,” Blount said. “That was really cool. They answered some of my questions.”
ESCC President Matt Rodgers said more than 200 Enterprise students had visited this week. He thanked principal Brent Harrison for providing the transportation to the college.
“We have senior visits throughout the year, but this week has totally been dedicated to Enterprise High School. It’s gone really well,” Rodgers said. “We have a special relationship with Enterprise High School.
“We’re our community’s college and we take a lot of pride in being the home-town school. Just really excited about the amount of interest that has been generated this week and the number of students that have committed to attend Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College. It’s been a fantastic week.”
