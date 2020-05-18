Cattlemen in Coffee County took a day off from raising cattle on Saturday, May 16, to give back to those who continue to serve their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to do something to support our first responders who have been there for us throughout this crisis,” Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association President Wayne Hendrix of New Brocton said. “We got together and decided what better way for a cattleman to say, ‘thank you’ than with a meal featuring our product, beef?”
In partnership with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation, the county chapter purchased 150 roast beef sandwich meals from the local Firehouse Subs eatery and delivered it to first responders throughout Enterprise.
County Cattlemen’s chapters across Alabama are joining in this effort to provide beef meals to front line workers. Cattlemen in Madison, Colbert, Limestone, Jefferson, Franklin, Butler, Montgomery, Jackson and Houston counties are just some who have participated in giving back to the community of workers deemed “essential” throughout the pandemic.
“It’s just the best way we know to give back,” Alabama Cattlemen’s Association President and Coffee County Cattleman Larry Reeves, Elba, stated. “I’m proud to be part of a community of essential workers in agriculture giving back to the heroes of this pandemic. I know I’m joined by all Alabama cattlemen when I say I tip my hat to them and their work.”
For more information about the work of county cattlemen chapters across Alabama or for a local contact, reach out to Kayla Greer at kgreer@bamabeef.org.
