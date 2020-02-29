estaphan photo

Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman James Estaphan of Enterprise prepares the engine on an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123, for inspection aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

 Photo by Specialist 3rd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella
