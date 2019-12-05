Enterprise brings a busy week of hoops to a close with wall-to-wall basketball Friday as Eufaula visits the Wildcats.
“We have five games going on. We have ninth-grade boys, JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys. We’ve got a lot going on,” Enterprise varsity boys coach Rhett Harrelson said Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats (5-3) are trying to close out a 3-0 week, but Eufaula stands in the way.
“We’re not so much thinking in terms of momentum right now. We’re still working on us,” Harrelson said. “You try to win every game going into the week. You take one game at a time. Now that we’ve only got one left, we’d like to finish it up 3-0.
“We just continue to keep practicing, building good habits, getting better each and every game.”
The Wildcats felt good after a 69-59 road win at Barbour County on Tuesday night.
“At times the other night, they made a run late in the game,” the coach said. “We answered, really, every run they had. There was some excitement on the bench and excitement on the floor. That’s all stuff we were really pleased to see.”
He noted that the togetherness is more evident when things are going well.
“When things go south a little bit we still have to keep that team spirit, team positivity,” the coach said. “We’re still looking to improve there — not that we’re bad at it. I think we can take that to another level, too.”
Enterprise needed to pull together Monday night in its close win over Carroll.
“I’m most encouraged by just our togetherness, our love for one another, our passion for one another,” Harrelson said. “That’s one thing we talked about before the game.
“We’re still trying to find an identity, but as long as we know we have passion about what we’re doing and we care about each other and leave it all out there and truly want the person next to you to be just as successful as yourself, I think that’s who we’re taking the next step in becoming.”
Eufaula will test that. The Tigers were the Class 5A state runner-up in 2018.
“Coach Michael Smith does a great job with them,” Harrelson said. “We talk all the time. Excited to get them back on the schedule because they’re a great program. They’re really similar to what we’re going to see in area play, as well.”
Enterprise varsity girls 47, Barbour County 18: Alehzia McClain scored 14 to lead he Wildcats.
Barbour County was led by Anesia Eutsey and Tamia Peterson with five each.
Wildcat Wrestling:
Enterprise wins dual at Beulah: Sparked by five forfeits and three victories by pins, Enterprise defeated Beulah 51-27 on the road in Beulah Tuesday night.
The teams actually finished tied in individual matches contested with both earning three pins and a decision, but the Wildcats picked off five forfeits to one for the Bobcats to pick up the team win.
Earning on-mat wins off a pin for Enterprise were Terrance Brown in the 132-pound weight class match-up, Nathan Schmidt at 170 and Colby Clark at 195. Samuel Mason earned a 2-1 win at 160 pounds.
Gaining forfeit wins for EHS were Cody Kirk (106), Zach McFarland (113), Ashley Mayse (120), Sam Lynon (126) and Brenden Clark (138).
In other matches, Dakotah Barber lost a 9-5 decision at 285, Austin Butler had to forfeit because of an injury at 145 and Kenneth Leib (152), Xavier Torres (182) and Joey Tarlavsky (220) all lost on a pin.
