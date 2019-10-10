Fall Festival to feature Centennial Costume Contest

This year’s Boll Weevil Fall Festival in downtown Enterprise will feature what promises to be a fun wrinkle to celebrate the centennial year of the Boll Weevil Monument.
The festival, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will have a Centennial Costume Contest at the Boll Weevil Monument. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and ends at noon, and the contest begins at 12:15 p.m.
According to Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland, costumes must fit in one of the following categories: Boll Weevil Monument, Boll Weevil (Bug) or Historical Figure from 1919.
“The contestants can dress as either the monument, a boll weevil or as a historical figure, so it gives them some variety in costumes,” Kirkland said. “We think this will be a different twist on the regular Halloween costume contest and fits nicely into the activities of the day. The Chamber and Centennial Committee believe this will be great fun and are looking forward to the creative entries that will be showcased in the contest.”
Prizes will be awarded for each age group, and the groups are: two years old and below, three-six years old, seven-12 years old and 13 and up. First place winners will be recognized at an upcoming Centennial Celebration Event.
The Boll Weevil Fall Festival, hosted by the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, is free to enter. The festival features arts and crafts, food, inflatables, live music, a cornhole tournament and various other activities. Registration is required for the cornhole tournament.
For more information, call 334-347-0581, or email info@enterprisealabama.com.
