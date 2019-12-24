Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, a Naval Academy graduate who was killed earlier this month by a gunman at Naval Air Station Pensacola, was remembered Saturday as a man who packed a lot of living into 23 years.
“He used that time to move his life forward, seeking excellence in everything that he did, and to enrich the lives of everyone around him,” his brother Zack told hundreds at a public memorial service. “He had the accomplishments and the stories to prove that he had lived every single one of those hours.”
The service for Watson, a 2014 Enterprise High School graduate who dreamed of becoming a Navy pilot, was held at the school’s Performing Arts Center.
Watson is being hailed as a hero after he led first responders to the shooter at the Florida naval base during the final minutes of his life Dec. 6.
The shooter was identified as a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was undergoing flight training at the base. The shooting left four people dead — Watson, two other sailors and the gunman — and at least eight others wounded.
Chaplain Mike Smith said Watson was inspired to serve in the military by his Uncle Richard, who was a combat Marine.
“His dream was to become a fighter pilot, and he was well on his way to achieving that goal,” Smith said. “He was always one to raise other people’s spirits and to make them laugh, even under the worst of conditions.”
He said Watson had a strong sense of duty, pride and professionalism.
“He excelled on the varsity rifle team, eventually becoming the captain and leading Navy to the first victory over Army in nearly a decade,” Smith said.
Watson also was driven, passionate, loyal and selfless.
“He did the right thing,” Smith said. “He owned his mistakes and kept those around him accountable.”
Smith said the most telling thing about Watson was that his actions Dec. 6 were not a surprise to anyone who knew him.
“He had the heart of a warrior,” Smith said. “He loved well. and he lived well.”
Early lifeBorn May 22, 1996, in Gadsden, Watson grew up an outdoorsman. In high school, he was captain of the Enterprise High rifle team before being accepted to the Naval Academy.
John Albrecht, a retired Army master sergeant who was Watson’s JROTC rifle coach at Enterprise, said he was dedicated in everything he did.
Albrecht said Watson was selfless, helping other students who needed it, and faculty members loved him for it.
“In May, it was an honor for my wife and myself to be asked to go to Josh’s graduation at the academy, and it was an even bigger honor for me to give Josh his first salute,” Albrecht said.
Lou MacKenzie, assistant coach of the Naval Academy rifle team, said Watson wasn’t recruited but the head coach at the time said: “This guy’s got some talent. Give him a chance.”
“He quickly established that he wanted to be on this team; he wanted to lead this team,” MacKenzie said.
Watson was captain of the team that defeated Army for the first time since 2009 with a 5,846-5,822 victory at West Point.
“He was special,” Mac-Kenzie said. “I’m going to miss him.”
Evan Roberts met Watson at Enterprise High when he was a junior and Watson was a sophomore.
“To be honest with everyone here, the first day I met him. I didn’t like him one bit,” Roberts said. “I thought he was cocky, not in the typical aviator way but in a reckless way.”
Watson was loud and obnoxious, but Roberts is glad that he didn’t let those first impressions prevent him from giving Watson a second chance.
“I can say without a doubt that he was the best friend I’ve ever had,” Roberts said.
He said that when Watson started his naval career, he didn’t enjoy being thanked for his service because he didn’t think that he had earned it yet.
“He felt so privileged to go to one of the best schools in the country, even the world, and he didn’t have to pay for it,” Roberts said. “He felt so lucky that he was going to get to fly in some of the best technology that the world has to offer.”
Roberts said they share a lot of great memories.
“I’m so thankful for the Watson family for taking me in as one of their own,” he said. “I never doubted for a second that I was a part of their family.”
In September, Roberts had a layover in Baltimore while he was flying to see his parents.
Watson drove out, and they had lunch. Watson gave him a wristband that included the Navy SEALs saying, “Get comfortable being uncomfortable.”
“For most of us here, every day after Dec. 6 will be uncomfortable,” Roberts said. “It’s not going to be easy, but it will get easier.”
He urged everyone to live more like Watson, “and try to be better every single day like he tried to do in his life.”
Bravery under fireAfter the ensign’s death, Watson’s father, Benjamin, told the Pensacola News Journal that his son was shot at least five times. Though wounded, the young officer flagged down first responders and described the shooter and his location.
“He died serving his country,” the elder Watson said of his son.
In May, Watson received his commission as an ensign and a degree in mechanical engineering. He moved to NAS Pensacola in November.
Watson will be buried at 2 p.m. Sunday at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up — www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-kaleb-charity-fund — to fund the Joshua Kaleb Charity Fund. According to the website, the funds will be donated to three charities Watson cared about — S.O.S. Animal Shelter, Wiregrass Wounded Warrior Association and Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.
