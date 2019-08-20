With the voting deadline approaching, Coffee County Family Services has entered the top 30 list of finalist for the State Farm “Neighborhood Assist” grant.
The $25,000 grant will help back to school efforts in the future for students around the county.
The center has already crossed the top 40 threshold needed for grant funding, but voters are encouraged to keep the votes coming in order to keep Coffee County Family Services Center in contention.
Listed as “Coffee County Backpack Blessings and Back to School Bash,” the center’s submission can be voted on 10 times per day, per registered email.
Coffee County Family Services Director Judy Crowley said the voting numbers have been “amazing.”
According to Crowley, the center moved from 92on the list on Aug. 13 to 26 on the list just one day later.
“You are amazing,” she said. “Now let’s keep this going.”
Crowley said the project is built around helping kids be prepared so that they can be at their best.
“Sending a child to school prepared with the right resources sends the message to them: ‘You matter. We have high expectations for you. You can do it,’” Crowley said in the application. “If preparation is the key to success, think of the difference it can make for these children to have the classroom tools that they need. Something seemingly so simple as a pencil and paper has a tremendous impact on a child’s success in the classroom. This grant would allow the Family Services Center of Coffee County and its many local partner agencies to identify approximately 250 children who are most at risk of school failure due to lack of resources.”
Voting closes on Friday, Aug. 23, at midnight.
Coffee County Family Services Center has been in operation for 21 years.
