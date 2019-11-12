NEW BROCKTON — Winners of the 2019 Farm-City awards were recently announced by the Coffee County Farm-City Committee, and recipients gathered in New Brockton for the annual Farm-City Media Day last Thursday morning.
A total of seven winners — from nine categories — made an appearance at Media Day. Others could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.
Conservation — Glenn Rhoades Born and raised on his family’s farm in Coffee County, Rhoades started farming full-time with his father WH Rhoades in 1976 after graduating from Troy University — formerly Troy State.
Rhoades has a diverse agricultural operation consisting of 260 acres of cotton, 170 acres of peanuts, 40 acres of soybeans, 140 acres of wheat, 100 acres of oats and 30 acres of hay. Over the years, he has implemented numerous conservation practices.
He and his wife Peggy have a daughter, Gina Dearborn, and a son, John Tucker, and three grandchildren.
Poultry — Pete MedlockPete and Eva Medlock started their first-generation breeder farm in 2010 with two breeder houses on 18 acres of land originally owned and farmed by Eva’s parents. In 2013, they added two more breeder houses.
They started their farm to support themselves and have something to pass on to their daughter, Casey Medlock Paul, who currently resides in Reston, Virginia with her husband Dylan.
Medlock said it is an honor and surprise to be selected for the award.
Row Crop — Jonathan Sanders Sanders of the Roeton Community, has been farming full-time with his father since 2013. A graduate of Auburn University, he holds a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. He farms row crops including 450 acres of cotton, 300 acres of peanuts, 125 acres of corn and some small grains.
Sanders is chairman of the Coffee County Young Farmers, serves on the State Young Farmers Committee and is the Young Farmer representative for the Alabama Peanut Producers Association.
He and his wife Sara married in 2017.
Farm of Distinction — Boyd Farm Boyd Farm was honored as the 2019 Farm of Distinction. Boyd Farm was built on a solid lumber tradition in Richburg — known as the “lost town” of Coffee County — that was developed in 1898 when a new railroad attracted Leon Augustus Boyd, Sr. to the area.
At that time the county was rich in virgin pine, and Boyd moved his lumber company to Richburg from Iron City, Georgia. The Boyd-Henderson Lumber Company, with its two sawmills and 40 miles of moveable railroad track, turned the small community into a booming town with a church, school and commissary. Richburg was incorporated in 1902 and prospered for more than a decade.
For 10 years, the company produced pine flooring and sold lumber for a dollar a load and even provided wood to help rebuild Chicago after the “Great Fire of 1871.”
The Boyd family has lived on the farm since 1900 and the farm presently raises Simmental, Sim Angus and Angus Cattle.
Forestry — Jim Ellis Jim Ellis, of Pinellis Farms, is the 2019 Forestry Award winner. Pinellis is a 280-acres property divided into two sections in northeastern Coffee County. The property was purchased in the late 1980s as part of a partnership with adjacent landowners, Mike Newman and the late Neal Atkinson.
Ellis and his wife Becky believe in the importance of being good stewards of the land. The property is primarily loblolly and longleaf pine plantation, with approximately 70-acres of mixed hardwood bottomland of the Pea River.
The Ellis’s and Pinellis Farm’s high stand of management and stewardships has been recognized with TREASURE Forest, Forest Stewardship and Tree Farm certifications.
Outstanding FFA Member — Trinity BookoutTrinity Bookout, a senior at Enterprise High School, won 2019 Outstanding FFA Member.
“I’m very grateful,” Bookout said. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s humbling.”
Bookout said she enjoys being able to lend a helping hand and to learn from the opportunities FFA gives her. She got involved in FFA because she is a self-described “yes” person and when her teacher asked her to be a part of a leadership development team during her freshman year, she agreed to do it.
That “yes” led her to becoming more involved in the FFA and to develop a love for the organization she said she never thought she would have.
She has won numerous awards in FFA, and is also a member of 4-H and the Equestrian Club.
Business of the Year — Boswell Insurance Agency Boswell Insurance Agency, in Elba, was named Business of the Year. Gerald Boswell, with 54 years in the insurance business, opened the agency in 1980 after striking out on his own from the Boswell & Clark Agency, which was formed with Joe Clark in 1978.
He began selling crop insurance to local farmers and then began to seek out and find quality insurance companies to represent in order to better serve his customers. His business grew and through the years he trained many agents — many who went on to open their own successful agencies.
After the flood of 1990, he moved his business to its current location at 707 Simmons Street in Elba.
Boswell said he has always enjoyed meeting people and working on commission.
Industry — Sessions Peanut Company Sessions Peanut Company won the 2019 Industry Award. Sessions — a major employer in Enterprise and the Wiregrass — was founded in 1917 by H.M. Sessions.
In 1932, the Sessions brothers formed Sessions Company, Inc., whose primary business was the manufacturing and sale of peanut butter. In 1976, the shelling plant was built.
The company employs about 100 people.
Representatives said Sessions is thankful for their employees, the farmers and business partners they serve and the community.
“We are not the biggest company out there, but we hope to produce the very best product possible,” said Drew Graves, vice president of operations at Sessions.
Beef — Gerald Holifield The winner of the 2019 Coffee County Farm-City Beef Award is Gerald Holifield, operator of the 140-acre H&B Angus Farm. The farm was inherited from Holifield’s father-in-law Lou Warren.
Holifield came to Enterprise in 1980 with Conagra in sales. He retired in 2009 from Conagra/Pilgrims and has been farming full-time for over 10 years. He is married to Pansey Holifield and they have four sons. He is a member of the American Angus Association, BCIA, Alabama Angus Association and the Coffee County Cattlemen’s Association.
Holifield’s advice regarding the industry is to get in it, stay in it and take the good years with the bad.
