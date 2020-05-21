farm-city photo

Coffee County’s Farm-City volunteers were honored last week with the state award for Best Farm-City Committee among larger counties. Pictured are (from left) Alabama Farm-City Chairman Jeff Helms, and Coffee County Farm-City Committee members Sue Leverett, Nikki Drewery, Dorris Skipper, Cindy Kinney, Annie Hendrix and Gavin Mauldin.

 Alabama Farm-City
