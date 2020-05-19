While the Enterprise Farmers Market has been open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — it was deemed essential under the state health officer’s guidelines — it did have its season-opening Saturday with a good crowd attending and safety measures in place.
Half of the tables have been removed, so there are fewer vendors in an effort to follow the 6-foot distancing directive. Arrows have been taped to the concrete floor to direct the shoppers, and markers are on the floor as well to show people where to stand. Vendors follow guidelines set forth by the Farmers Market Authority and customers are encouraged to wear masks and gloves.
Among the items available Saturday were squash, cucumbers, local honey, green beans, radishes, bell peppers and, of course, all types of jams and jellies.
Birgit Briggs is the manager of the Enterprise Farmers Market.
