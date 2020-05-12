There will be a Farmers Market peak season kickoff at Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, May 16, from 7 a.m.-noon. It will be a celebration of homegrown, homemade foods, and crafts. Fresh homegrown produce will be available from local farmers and great arts and crafts from area vendors.
