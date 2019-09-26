Farmers Market readies for annual Peanut Day

Peanuts will be the focus of activities at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday as vendors and visitors celebrate the annual Peanut Day.
Green, boiled, fried and roasted peanuts are expected to be available for visitors to sample and/or purchase as the Enterprise area begins to see the harvesting of one of the top cash crops in the Southeast.
The tasty Southern treat will be a specialty item in many of the regular vendors’ inventory Saturday. Educational and fun activities are also scheduled, including a booth for the Alabama Peanut Producers Association. Director Jacob Davis and Coffee County Agent Coordinator Gavin Mauldin will be visiting the market and will be available to share information about the growing season, the crop outlook and the peanut industry.
Enterprise FFA students will be on hand to lead a craft activity to help children learn about the important influence of George Washington Carver in developing uses for peanuts, which sparked the agricultural shift from cotton to peanuts in about 1918.
“This year, Enterprise is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Boll Weevil Monument, put up in downtown Enterprise in 1919 to commemorate the history-making events that reshaped the agricultural industry in the Enterprise area and the Southeast,” said Kay Kirkland, City of Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator and Farmers Market Manager. “So Peanut Day is a perfect time to also pay tribute to Dr. Carver and how his breakthrough scientific accomplishments played an instrumental role our community history.”
Human-sized, stand-up peanut cutouts will be set up so adults and children alike can take photos of themselves as “Peanut People.”
Peanut butter cakes and candies, and some additional non-food prizes will be given away in the Peanut Walk, a twist on a traditional old-time festival event, the Cake Walk.
Children will also have a chance to spend some energy and enjoy friendly competition in the Peanut Relay Race. Winners in several age categories will be awarded cash prizes, thanks to Peanut Day Event Sponsor Cindy Kinney and First South Farm Credit.
The Coffee County Master Gardeners will again be making homemade peanut butter and offering samples for those who want to try it.
“It’s gonna be another great day at the Market,” Kirkland said. “Our produce vendors are looking forward to seeing everyone. They will have fresh seasonal produce as well as some special items for this weekend. We also have some wonderful crafters coming so you may want to do some early Christmas shopping.”
Activities kick off with the produce and arts and crafts vendors at 7 a.m.
Ongoing activities begin at 8 a.m. and include peanut roasting, boiling peanuts, free samples, peanut butter making, picking peanuts off the vine and George Washington Carver activities for kids.
The first of two Peanut Walks will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Children’s Peanut Relay Race at 9:30 a.m. and the last Peanut Walk at 10:30 a.m.
Vendors will be at the market until about noon.
